(CNN) An unusual level of suspense will surround the Oscars' grand prize, best picture, when the envelope (hopefully the right one this time) is opened Sunday. The "why" of that can be attributed to various factors, but one of them is the revised makeup of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, triggered by the #OscarsSoWhite campaign.

In June 2016, under pressure due to the dearth of diversity among nominees and within its ranks, the academy expanded its membership by roughly 10%, inviting 683 new members -- with an emphasis on women and people of color -- to join the historically insular club. The invitees grew to a record 774 last year, bringing the total membership to nearly 8,500.

The profile of the academy remains somewhat older, and predominantly white and male. Yet the addition of new blood could make the academy harder to read for prognosticators, leading to some unanticipated choices in the films that garner nominations and perhaps especially in a closely divided vote -- in the same way that "Moonlight" unexpectedly broke through last year.

There is a historical precedent for this in the Oscars' TV counterpart, the Emmys, whose voting procedures underwent their own makeover. Three years ago the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences moved away from blue-ribbon judging panels -- which tended to skew toward those with the time to participate -- in favor of more inclusive, organization-wide balloting.

The result yielded what many saw as a somewhat more populist sensibility, with HBO's "Game of Thrones" -- a fantasy series that had been nominated, without winning, each of its first four seasons -- earning back-to-back honors as outstanding drama.

