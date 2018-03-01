Bobby Brown doesn't think drugs killed Whitney Houston

Story highlights Brown said he believes his ex-wife died of a broken heart

(CNN) Six years after Whitney Houston's death, her ex-husband says he doesn't think drugs played a part in the superstar's accidental drowning, which a coroner ruled also owed in part to the effects of "cocaine use."

"I don't think (Whitney) died from drugs," singer Bobby Brown told Rolling Stone in an interview published Wednesday . "She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person."

Brown, who was married to Houston from 1992 to 2007, rejected the notion that drugs were a factor in her death, even after his wife and manager Alicia Etheredge-Brown noted during the interview that there were drugs in Houston's system when she died in 2012 in a Los Angeles hotel bathtub.

Asked what he believes led to Houston's death, Brown said: "Just being brokenhearted."

Toxicology testing measured 0.58 micrograms of cocaine per milliliter of blood drawn from a vein in Houston's leg during the autopsy, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said in 2012.

