Unreleased Amy Winehouse demo surfaces

She died a decade later

(CNN) A demo recorded by a then 17-year-old Amy Winehouse has been released online.

"My Own Way" was recorded in 2001 by composer and musician Gil Cang, when the singer visited his London studio.

Winehouse died from alcohol intoxication at the age of 27 in 2011.

He said Winehouse recorded it as a part of a demo to try and attract record companies to give her a deal.

