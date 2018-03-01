The digital marketing program you can master from home

Story highlights The Complete Digital Marketing Course will teach you how to grow a successful online business.

The Complete Digital Marketing Course ($14.99; store.cnn.com) educates students on SEO, social media, copywriting, Google analytics and more. With this online class, you'll not only sharpen your all-around marketing skills, but you'll also gain a whole new perspective on what it takes to grow a business — and fast.

Taught by well-known Internet instructors Rob Percival and Daragh Walsh, this program comes with 12 courses and nearly 20 hours of lectures, quizzes and hands-on practice. With a lifetime access guarantee, you can take the class at your own pace. And, with 9,837 students already enrolled, you can bet this course has been thoroughly tried and tested.

The information taught includes how to build a WordPress site, quickly build email subscribers, increase search engine traffic and write effective copy. You'll also get a crash course in best social media and data analytics practices so that you can have a strategy in place when you build your business.

If you still aren't sold, don't just take our word for it. Online, 984 users have reviewed this product, giving it an average 5-star rating. And, if you aren't satisfied with your purchase within the first 15 days, you are guaranteed a full refund.

