China's top paper says Xi Jinping won't necessarily serve for life

Story highlights Chinese state-media has been offering a full-throated defense of recent constitutional changes

Dropping term limits, critics say, clears the way for President Xi Jinping to serve indefinitely

Hong Kong (CNN) China's top newspaper has defended a move to drop presidential term limits, refuting allegations that it clears the way for Xi Jinping to rule the country indefinitely.

In a commentary Thursday, the state-run People's Daily defended the constitutional change as an "important move."

"This amendment does not mean changing the retirement system for party and national leaders, and does not mean a life-long term system for leading officials," it said.

The editorial comes after criticism both outside and inside China of the move, which comes after years of speculation Xi would seek to buck tradition and remain in power after his two five-year presidential terms were up.

"Removing term limits does not mean that Xi will necessarily stay in for a third term, but it is hard to see who would have the audacity to challenge Xi should he decide to stay on for a third term," Margaret Lewis, a professor of law and Chinese constitutional expert at Seton Hall University.