Women must be in 'every part' of Taliban peace process, Afghan President says

(CNN) Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says women must be part of any peace process with the Taliban, a factor that could dash hopes for historic talks with the militant group.

"Our women have emerged to speak for themselves, to take great public positions. We have 10 deputy ministers, five women ambassadors, three ministers. They're increasingly active. They are going to be engaged in every part of the peace process," Ghani told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Thursday in an exclusive interview.

However, the Taliban's fundamentalist interpretation of Islam treats women as second-class citizens, and including women in any attempts at talks could keep the militant group from the negotiating table.

That leaves Ghani with the delicate task of trying to draw in the Taliban while keeping the country's liberal Western allies on board.

Former Taliban fighters hold weapons they plan to return in a 2015 reconciliation event in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

Ghani, who has vocally advocated women's rights in a country where gender inequality remains stark, on Wednesday proposed talks without preconditions with the Taliban, saying the group could be recognized as a legitimate political party and even open a political office.

