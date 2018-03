(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Donald Trump announced the United States will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum next week, a highly controversial action that directly takes on the No. 1 steel exporter, China. The Dow dropped after Trump's announcement.

-- Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the country developed a new "invincible" missile that could pierce US defenses, and touted his firepower with a concept video of nuclear warheads raining down on Florida