31 coworkers just won one of the biggest Canadian jackpots ever

(CNN) They work in a small town called Come By Chance.

And by chance, 31 refinery workers won one of the largest jackpots in Canadian history.

The $60 million jackpot (about $46.7 million USD) is the biggest ever awarded from Atlantic Lottery.

The instant millionaires appeared in a ceremony Wednesday to pose with their photo-op check and wore matching shirts and beaming smiles.

As members of the Boilermakers Local 203 union, they all work together at the Come By Chance Oil Refinery, located in a town with a population of 228 people in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Read More