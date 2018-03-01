Breaking News

How a South African film studio is taking on Hollywood

By Munachim Amah, Earl Nurse and Tanni Deb, CNN

Updated 8:36 AM ET, Thu March 1, 2018

&quot;Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom&quot; is the award-winning biopic based on the life of South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader Nelson Mandela. The movie was also filmed in Cape Town Film Studios. Click through the gallery to find out which other worldwide hits have been at least partly shot in South Africa.
"Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" (2013) - "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" is the award-winning biopic based on the life of South African anti-apartheid revolutionary and political leader Nelson Mandela. The movie was also filmed in Cape Town Film Studios.
Hit movie &quot;Chronicle&quot; was set in Seattle but was primarily filmed in South Africa, using the facilities of Cape Town Film Studios.
"Chronicle" (2012) - Hit movie "Chronicle" was set in Seattle but was primarily filmed in South Africa, using the facilities of Cape Town Film Studios.
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou, &quot;Blood Diamond&quot; highlights the horrors related to the illegal trade of &quot;conflict&quot; gems in Africa. Set in wartime Sierra Leone during the late 1990s, the film depicts an ex-mercenary, played by DiCaprio, trying to recover a rare pink stone from a local fisherman whom rebels have forced to dig in the diamond pits.
"Blood Diamond" (2006) - Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Djimon Hounsou, "Blood Diamond" highlights the horrors related to the illegal trade of "conflict" gems in Africa. Set in wartime Sierra Leone during the late 1990s, the film depicts an ex-mercenary, played by DiCaprio, trying to recover a rare pink stone from a local fisherman whom rebels have forced to dig in the diamond pits.
Also shot at Cape Town Film Studios, &quot;Safe House&quot; is an action thriller featuring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds.
"Safe House" (2012) - Also shot at Cape Town Film Studios, "Safe House" is an action thriller featuring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds.
&quot;Dredd&quot; is the first 3-D movie to be made at Cape Town Film Studios, says chief executive Nico Dekker.
"Dredd" (2012) - "Dredd" is the first 3-D movie to be made at Cape Town Film Studios, says chief executive Nico Dekker.
Based on a John Fante book, &quot;Ask the Dust&quot; was filmed almost entirely in South Africa. The 2006 drama features performances by Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell.
"Ask the Dust" (2006) - Based on a John Fante book, "Ask the Dust" was filmed almost entirely in South Africa. The 2006 drama features performances by Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell.
For this award-winning spy thriller TV series, star actors Damian Lewis (Nicholas Brody) and Claire Danes (Carrie Mathison) won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. Cape Town played host to its fourth season.
"Homeland" (2011) - For this award-winning spy thriller TV series, star actors Damian Lewis (Nicholas Brody) and Claire Danes (Carrie Mathison) won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Lead Actress in a Drama Series, respectively. Cape Town played host to its fourth season.
A futuristic movie by director of hugely successful &quot;District 9&quot; Neill Blomkamp, &quot;Chappie&quot; was shot in various locations in South Africa and features Sharlto Copley and Hugh Jackman.&lt;br /&gt;
"Chappie" (2014) - A futuristic movie by director of hugely successful "District 9" Neill Blomkamp, "Chappie" was shot in various locations in South Africa and features Sharlto Copley and Hugh Jackman.
This American historical adventure TV series is set on the New Providence Island. A prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson&#39;s novel &quot;Treasure Island&quot;, &quot;Black Sails&quot; was filmed in Cape Town Film Studios and concluded on April 2, 2017 with its fourth season.&lt;br /&gt;
"Black Sails" (2014) - This American historical adventure TV series is set on the New Providence Island. A prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson's novel "Treasure Island", "Black Sails" was filmed in Cape Town Film Studios and concluded on April 2, 2017 with its fourth season.
&quot;Maze Runner: The Death Cure,&quot; the third and final Maze runner movie, is a 2018 American dystopian sci-fi action movie starring Dylan O&#39;Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Kaya Scodelario. O&#39;Brien is a young man who fights to survive in a dystopian world with his friends.&lt;br /&gt;
"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" (2018) - "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," the third and final Maze runner movie, is a 2018 American dystopian sci-fi action movie starring Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Kaya Scodelario. O'Brien is a young man who fights to survive in a dystopian world with his friends.
Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), on Starz show &quot;Outlander&quot;. A British-American TV drama series based on Diana Gabaldon&#39;s &quot;Outlander&quot; novel series, the story follows WWII combat nurse Claire Randall who travels back in time to 1743 where she encounters Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser.
"Outlander" (2014) - Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), on Starz show "Outlander". A British-American TV drama series based on Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" novel series, the story follows WWII combat nurse Claire Randall who travels back in time to 1743 where she encounters Scottish warrior Jamie Fraser.
Warner Bros. Pictures&#39; and Village Roadshow Pictures&#39; action adventure &quot;Mad Max: Fury Road,&quot; is set in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland where water and gasoline are scarce commodities. Tom Hardy stars as Max Rockatansky in the movie.
"Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015) - Warner Bros. Pictures' and Village Roadshow Pictures' action adventure "Mad Max: Fury Road," is set in a post-apocalyptic desert wasteland where water and gasoline are scarce commodities. Tom Hardy stars as Max Rockatansky in the movie.
(CNN)South Africa is emerging as a big player in the global film business.

Behind the country's blockbuster boom is Cape Town Film Studios (CTFS).
The CFTS -- nestled just out from town in charming, rural surroundings -- has become a sought-after destination for filmmakers around the world.
    Their game plan is simple: aim to be a world-class facility.
    "You must aim like a world-class once in a lifetime facility," Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, says. "Something that will make people from across the world say, 'Well, you won't believe when you get to Africa. You won't believe what you're going to see there.'"
    Building Hollywood in South Africa

    In 2016 to 2017 South Africa's film industry contributed R5.4 billion (approximately $464 million) to the country's GDP, according to a report commissioned by the country's National Film and Video Foundation.
    Dekker took over the leadership of Cape Town Film Studios in 2008, and in 2010 opened its doors for business.
    He said he was motivated by a long term view of what he wanted the studios to look like. Dekker wanted to attract business and contribute to the country's growth.
    "You need to have a very long term view and also remember that the studio is only a catalyst," Dekker said in an interview with CNN.
    "The studio itself, the physical high-end investment, is not going to make you money. But it's the ripple effect around it. The businesses you could attract."

    Filmmaking is big business

    Cape Town Film Studios has successfully attracted big names from Hollywood to South Africa.
    It's hosted the production of "Safe House" (2012) starring Denzel Washington and "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" (2013) starring Idris Elba. The multi-million dollar complex continues to place South Africa on the map of global filmmaking.
    Their most recent production, an American television series "Black Sails," involved creating island scenery and ships. Dekker described the experience as both daunting and defining for the team.
    "To bring "Black Sails" to our country with the help of wonderful South African producers and people was the turning point. Because we realized if we take a show like Black Sails, it's the first high-end show to come to Africa for a long-term basis."
    The facility is fully booked until 2020 and unfortunately has to turn work away, Dekker said in an interview with Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.
    For an industry known primarily for entertainment, Cape Town Film Studios boasts of doing much more in terms of creating employment and contributing to the economy's growth.
    "Overall, I think investment to date of production that's used at the studio is over about R3 billion (about $250 million)," Dekker told CNN.
    "Also, productions at work here and also outside the studio employed about 70,000 people to date."
    Dekker is not resting on his oars. He hopes to build more workshops and sound stages, delve into new film markets and attract more partnerships.
    "My dream would be, one day, if possible to create that kind of Universal or a Disney for Africa that finances, that produces and distributes."