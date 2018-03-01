How a South African film studio is taking on Hollywood

Story highlights The studio has attracted actors from Hollywood

A Universal or Disney for Africa?

(CNN) South Africa is emerging as a big player in the global film business.

Behind the country's blockbuster boom is Cape Town Film Studios (CTFS).

The CFTS -- nestled just out from town in charming, rural surroundings -- has become a sought-after destination for filmmakers around the world.

Their game plan is simple: aim to be a world-class facility.

"You must aim like a world-class once in a lifetime facility," Nico Dekker, CEO of Cape Town Film Studios, says. "Something that will make people from across the world say, 'Well, you won't believe when you get to Africa. You won't believe what you're going to see there.'"