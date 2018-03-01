(CNN) Richard Appiah Akoto is a Ghanaian teacher who faces a pretty discouraging dilemma.

His students need to pass a national exam that includes questions on information and communication technology (ICT) -- but the school hasn't had a computer since 2011.

So Akoto had an ingeniously simple idea: he drew computer features and software on his blackboard, using multicolored chalk.

"I wanted them to know or see how the window will appear if they were to be behind a computer," Akoto told CNN. "Always wanted them to have interest in the subject so I always do my possible best for them."

Images of Akoto -- who on social media uses the nickname "Owura Kwadwo Hottish" -- drawing a diagram of Microsoft Word for his pupils at Betenase M/A Junior High School in the town of Sekyedomase went viral after he posted them on Facebook.

