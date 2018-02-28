US Olympic boss Scott Blackmun resigns

(CNN) Scott Blackmun is stepping down as the chief executive of the United States Olympic Committee, the organization announced Wednesday.

In a statement posted on its website , the USOC said Blackmun is resigning after eight years because of health reasons. Blackmun has prostate cancer, the USOC said.

In January, it was Blackmun who apologized to all sexual abuse victims of former national gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, stating that the "Olympic family is among those that have failed you."

USOC board member Susanne Lyons was named interim CEO.