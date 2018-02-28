Breaking News

US Olympic boss Scott Blackmun resigns

By Steve Almasy and David Close, CNN

Updated 4:37 PM ET, Wed February 28, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

US Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun leaves after eight years in charge.
US Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun leaves after eight years in charge.

(CNN)Scott Blackmun is stepping down as the chief executive of the United States Olympic Committee, the organization announced Wednesday.

In a statement posted on its website, the USOC said Blackmun is resigning after eight years because of health reasons. Blackmun has prostate cancer, the USOC said.
In January, it was Blackmun who apologized to all sexual abuse victims of former national gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar, stating that the "Olympic family is among those that have failed you."
USOC board member Susanne Lyons was named interim CEO.