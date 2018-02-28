Sonoma County's confusion about phone alerts and fire risk left residents off guard in wildfires, report says

(CNN) Confusion among local public officials about how critical phone alert systems work was a key reason many residents got caught off guard last year when wildfires tore through Sonoma County, California, a state assessment found.

Though Sonoma County had an established public alert system, "specific procedures for using those alert and warning capabilities were uncoordinated and included gaps, overlaps, and redundancies," the report states.

The county manager's decision not to use WEA "was influenced not just by experience, previous policy discussions, and perceived knowledge of the situation, but also by a limited awareness and understanding of the WEA System and outdated information regarding WEA's technical capabilities," according to the report.

Sonoma County officials have said they hadn't wanted to use WEA because of concern it would target too large a geographic area, prompting unnecessary evacuations and causing traffic gridlock.

Another concern was the system's 90-character limit, which was deemed too short to tell people when and how to evacuate and where to go.

Despite those concerns, the report states: "A timely abbreviated message is preferable to a thorough message delivered too late."

Limited-scope alert systems used

In the first 24 hours of the October fires, messages send by the county reached about 27,000 telephone numbers via SoCoAlert. The county's sheriff's department also sent about 21,000 text messages and 16,300 emails through Nixle during that period.

But in the early hours of the crisis, the county "lacked reliable, timely, and coordinated situational awareness as to the scale, size, and scope of the fires' growth, character, and movement," according to the report.

The fire spread so quickly that dispatch operators "struggled to digest the multitude of reports" as countless small fires were reported and at least nine significant fires had merged into three major blazes.

Further, many of the county's emergency procedures and policies had been used for floods, which are usually much slower than the rapid fires that broke out, the assessment found.