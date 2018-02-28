This wounded Parkland student won't return to her high school. But she'll still get her diploma

(CNN) Samantha Fuentes walks with a cane after a bullet pierced her thigh and shrapnel hit her legs and face during the deadly shooting at South Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

But her injuries aren't the reason she says she won't finish her senior year there.

As her schoolmates returned Wednesday for the first day of classes since the February 14 massacre, she did not. She's withdrawing from the school -- just months from graduation -- intending instead to complete the requirements for her diploma with online courses.

All things weighed, she can't see the point of going back.

"I want to be a part of Stoneman Douglas and I want to live out the rest of my high school career normally. But there's no such thing as normal anymore," she told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday morning, just off school grounds in Parkland.

