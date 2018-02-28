Story highlights ICE carries out operation that arrested more than 150 people

It criticizes Oakland mayor for announcing that operation was going to happen

San Francisco (CNN) Since Sunday, federal immigration agents in Northern California have arrested over 150 people alleged to have violated immigration laws, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Tuesday. Half of them had criminal convictions, according to the agency.

In the same statement announcing the arrests, the ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan also lashed out at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who had publicly warned of the impending ICE operations the day before it began.

Schaaf had issued a warning on Saturday and held a press conference the following day, announcing that she had learned that ICE would conduct operations in the Bay Area.

"I am sharing this information publicly not to panic our residents but to protect them," she had said. "My priority is for the well-being and safety of all residents -- particularly our most vulnerable."

But Homan criticized Schaaf for what he described as her "reckless" and "irresponsible" decision.