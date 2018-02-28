Breaking News
FL shooting revives Vegas survivors' trauma
FL shooting revives Vegas survivors' trauma

    FL shooting revives Vegas survivors' trauma

FL shooting revives Vegas survivors' trauma

Massacre survivors tackle gun violence to escape life sentence of terror

By Mallory Simon and Sara Sidner, CNN

Updated 7:11 AM ET, Wed February 28, 2018

Las Vegas (CNN)Christine Caria was in a grocery store buying chocolate-covered strawberries for her husband on Valentine's Day when it happened.

A news alert popped up on her phone.
There was another mass shooting, this one at a school called Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida.
More than 2,000 miles away, Caria panicked.
    She ran to the store bathroom and locked herself inside.
    "I started vomiting. I was on the floor in a fetal position for two hours," Caria says.
    It is a response that has happened more times than she wishes.
    Christine Caria was trampled in the Las Vegas massacre, and feels crushed with every new attack.
    Christine Caria was trampled in the Las Vegas massacre, and feels crushed with every new attack.
    Caria survived the Las Vegas massacre of October 1, the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
    And while fear and memories can crush her, she has also found a voice and a purpose, much like the Parkland students have since their tragedy two weeks ago.
    "After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Pulse, I didn't get involved," Caria said. "When you see someone shot in the head right in front of you, you get involved."
    Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said he was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
    Parents wait for news after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday, February 14. At least 17 people were killed at the school, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said. The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody, the sheriff said. The sheriff said he was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.
    Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 25 people and an unborn child. The gunman, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in his vehicle. He was shot in the leg and torso by an armed citizen, and he had a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, authorities said.
    Investigators at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5, 2017. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 25 people and an unborn child. The gunman, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was found dead in his vehicle. He was shot in the leg and torso by an armed citizen, and he had a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, authorities said.
    A couple huddles after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1, 2017. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself and that he acted alone. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
    A couple huddles after shots rang out at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, October 1, 2017. At least 58 people were killed and almost 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. He was found dead in his hotel room, and authorities believe he killed himself and that he acted alone. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
    Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire inside the club, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50. Police fatally shot Mateen during an operation to free hostages that officials say he was holding at the club.
    Police direct family members away from the scene of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando in June 2016. Omar Mateen, 29, opened fire inside the club, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50. Police fatally shot Mateen during an operation to free hostages that officials say he was holding at the club.
    In December 2015, two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
    In December 2015, two shooters killed 14 people and injured 21 at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, California, where employees with the county health department were attending a holiday event. The shooters, Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik, were later killed in a shootout with authorities. The pair were found to be radicalized extremists who planned the shootings as a terror attack, investigators said.
    Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after a deadly shooting at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
    Police search students outside Umpqua Community College after a deadly shooting at the school in Roseburg, Oregon, in October 2015. Nine people were killed and at least nine were injured, police said. The gunman, Chris Harper-Mercer, committed suicide after exchanging gunfire with officers, a sheriff said.
    A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, following a shooting in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. He was eventually convicted of murder and hate crimes, and a jury recommended the death penalty.
    A man kneels across the street from the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, following a shooting in June 2015. Police say the suspect, Dylann Roof, opened fire inside the church, killing nine people. According to police, Roof confessed and told investigators he wanted to start a race war. He was eventually convicted of murder and hate crimes, and a jury recommended the death penalty.
    Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting rampage in the nation's capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
    Police officers walk on a rooftop at the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting rampage in the nation's capital in September 2013. At least 12 people and suspect Aaron Alexis were killed, according to authorities.
    Connecticut State Police evacuate Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
    Connecticut State Police evacuate Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Adam Lanza opened fire in the school, killing 20 children and six adults before killing himself. Police said he also shot and killed his mother in her Newtown home.
    James Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises." He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
    James Holmes pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a July 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and dozens were wounded when Holmes opened fire during the midnight premiere of "The Dark Knight Rises." He was sentenced to 12 life terms plus thousands of years in prison.
    A military jury convicted Army Maj. Nidal Hasan of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
    A military jury convicted Army Maj. Nidal Hasan of 13 counts of premeditated murder for a November 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood, Texas. Thirteen people died and 32 were injured.
    Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the immigration center shooting. Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
    Jiverly Wong shot and killed 13 people at the American Civic Association in Binghamton, New York, before turning the gun on himself in April 2009, police said. Four other people were injured at the immigration center shooting. Wong had been taking English classes at the center.
    Pallbearers carry a casket of one of Michael McLendon's 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
    Pallbearers carry a casket of one of Michael McLendon's 10 victims. McLendon shot and killed his mother in her Kingston, Alabama, home, before shooting his aunt, uncle, grandparents and five more people. He shot and killed himself in Samson, Alabama, in March 2009.
    Virginia Tech
    Virginia Tech student Seung-Hui Cho went on a shooting spree on the school's campus in April 2007. Cho killed two people at the West Ambler Johnston dormitory and, after chaining the doors closed, killed another 30 at Norris Hall, home to the Engineering Science and Mechanics Department. He wounded an additional 17 people before killing himself.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9907/29/atlanta.shooting.01/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Barton&lt;/a&gt; walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
    Mark Barton walked into two Atlanta trading firms and fired shots in July 1999, leaving nine dead and 13 wounded, police said. Hours later, police found Barton at a gas station in Acworth, Georgia, where he pulled a gun and killed himself. The day before, Barton had bludgeoned his wife and his two children in their Stockbridge, Georgia, apartment, police said.
    Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/US/9904/20/school.shooting.03/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Columbine High School&lt;/a&gt; in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
    Eric Harris, left, and Dylan Klebold brought guns and bombs to Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in April 1999. The students gunned down 13 and wounded 23 before killing themselves.
    In October 1991, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/US/03/11/killeen.mass.shooting/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;George Hennard&lt;/a&gt; crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby&#39;s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
    In October 1991, George Hennard crashed his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby's Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas, before shooting 23 people and committing suicide.
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2009/CRIME/07/23/california.mcdonalds.massacre/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Huberty&lt;/a&gt; shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald&#39;s in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
    James Huberty shot and killed 21 people, including children, at a McDonald's in San Ysidro, California, in July 1984. A police sharpshooter killed Huberty an hour after the rampage began.
    Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
    Prison guard George Banks is led through the Luzerne County courthouse in 1985. Banks killed 13 people, including five of his children, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in September 1982. He was sentenced to death in 1993 and received a stay of execution in 2004. His death sentence was overturned in 2010.
    Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school&#39;s tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
    Officers in Austin, Texas, carry victims across the University of Texas campus after Charles Joseph Whitman opened fire from the school's tower, killing 16 people and wounding 30 in 1966. Police officers shot and killed Whitman, who had killed his mother and wife earlier in the day.
    Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
    Howard Unruh, a World War II veteran, shot and killed 13 of his neighbors in Camden, New Jersey, in 1949. Unruh barricaded himself in his house after the shooting. Police overpowered him the next day. He was ruled criminally insane and committed to a state mental institution.
    Caria stepped up to become president of the Las Vegas chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.
    She sees herself in the students in Florida demanding action.
    So does Heather Gooze, a bartender at the country music festival that was targeted. Gooze got a call from her mother about the shooting in Parkland. She turned on the news, and what she saw was gut-wrenching. Another mass shooting, yet another one.
    "I was numb and sad. I knew exactly what they were going through. You never think it's gonna happen to you ... the mental and emotional wounds last a lifetime."

    Turning trauma into fuel

    Neither woman would call herself a victim. Each styles herself as a warrior who turns trauma into fuel. And while they come from different places, they look to find common ground in stopping gun attacks. That includes banning bump stocks -- the accessory that essentially turns a semi-automatic into an automatic weapon. It's what the Las Vegas shooter used to hit the maximum number of people in the shortest amount of time.
    It extends to looking at taking assault-style rifles out of the civilian world, though Gooze, who spoke in front of Congress after the attack, says she is not in favor of just taking guns away.
    Heather Gooze, a survivor of the Las Vegas massacre, struggles to marry her support for the Second Amendment with finding a way to stop gun violence.
    Heather Gooze, a survivor of the Las Vegas massacre, struggles to marry her support for the Second Amendment with finding a way to stop gun violence.
    "I'm very pro-Second Amendment, I love guns, I have no problems with shooting them," she says.
    A man with guns caused the carnage that left her sitting on the ground one Sunday night, covered in the blood of strangers. But it was never a simple solution to her to just ban guns.
    Trying to find a way forward is still so complex for her that it drives her to tears.
      For now, she holds to the idea that when guns are used as killing machines, something has to change.
      How one bullet shattered a body and a family
      Gooze and Caria are inspired by the teens who survived the latest massacre and believe they can be a flashpoint for change. But as they give a little advice, they also know the psychological trap doors that lie ahead.
      "Don't be afraid to speak your truth whether people like it or not," Gooze offers to the Parkland students. "There's going to be bad days. Don't let anybody tell you otherwise. Don't let people tell you to get over it. Don't let people tell you that they're tired of hearing you talk about it."
      She knows that comes with a price. She's lost a long-time friend over her stance on gun violence prevention. She has also been "destroyed" online for expressing her views.

      Carnage, on repeat

      As the students who feel able go back to school on Wednesday, Caria and Gooze will be suiting up themselves for the daily battle they face just to keep going. All the while knowing they could be sent back to the worst night of their lives by a text or news alert.
      "Parkland flattened me for a couple of days," Caria says. "It was bad."
      Hearing how students and teachers were attacked took her back to the Route 91 music festival when bullets rained down.
      Debris is scattered on the ground Monday, October 2, at the site of a country music festival held this past weekend in Las Vegas. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured Sunday when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/10/02/us/las-vegas-shooter/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a gunman opened fire&lt;/a&gt; on the crowd. Police said the gunman fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
      Debris is scattered on the ground Monday, October 2, at the site of a country music festival held this past weekend in Las Vegas. Dozens of people were killed and hundreds were injured Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Police said the gunman fired from the Mandalay Bay hotel, several hundred feet southwest of the concert grounds. It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.
      Broken windows of the Mandalay Bay are seen early in Las Vegas on Monday. Police said the gunman fired on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the hotel.
      Broken windows of the Mandalay Bay are seen early in Las Vegas on Monday. Police said the gunman fired on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the hotel.
      People cross a street near the Las Vegas Strip just after sunrise on Monday. Thousands were attending the music festival, Route 91 Harvest, when the shooting started.
      People cross a street near the Las Vegas Strip just after sunrise on Monday. Thousands were attending the music festival, Route 91 Harvest, when the shooting started.
      People embrace outside the Thomas &amp;amp; Mack Center after the shooting.
      People embrace outside the Thomas & Mack Center after the shooting.
      Police arrive at the Sands Corporation plane hangar where some people ran to safety after the shooting.
      Police arrive at the Sands Corporation plane hangar where some people ran to safety after the shooting.
      A woman cries while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar.
      A woman cries while hiding inside the Sands Corporation plane hangar.
      Concertgoers dive over a fence to take cover from gunfire on Sunday night.
      Concertgoers dive over a fence to take cover from gunfire on Sunday night.
      Police take position outside the Mandalay Bay.
      Police take position outside the Mandalay Bay.
      A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the festival grounds. The woman reportedly got up from the scene.
      A man lays on top of a woman as others flee the festival grounds. The woman reportedly got up from the scene.
      People are seen on the ground after the gunman opened fire.
      People are seen on the ground after the gunman opened fire.
      People run from the festival grounds.
      People run from the festival grounds.
      A woman is moved outside the Las Vegas Tropicana resort. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals in the aftermath of the shooting.
      A woman is moved outside the Las Vegas Tropicana resort. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals in the aftermath of the shooting.
      People are searched by police at the Tropicana.
      People are searched by police at the Tropicana.
      An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
      An ambulance leaves the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
      A man in a wheelchair is evacuated from the festival after gunfire was heard.
      A man in a wheelchair is evacuated from the festival after gunfire was heard.
      Victims of the shooting are tended to in the street.
      Victims of the shooting are tended to in the street.
      Concertgoers help an injured person at the scene.
      Concertgoers help an injured person at the scene.
      People gather around a victim outside the festival grounds.
      People gather around a victim outside the festival grounds.
      A couple huddles after shots rang out at the festival.
      A couple huddles after shots rang out at the festival.
      An injured woman is helped at the Tropicana.
      An injured woman is helped at the Tropicana.
      Police and emergency responders gather at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
      Police and emergency responders gather at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
      A police officer takes position behind a truck.
      A police officer takes position behind a truck.
      A crowd takes cover at the festival grounds.
      A crowd takes cover at the festival grounds.
      Police officers advise people to take cover in the wake of the shooting.
      Police officers advise people to take cover in the wake of the shooting.
      People tend to a victim at the festival grounds.
      People tend to a victim at the festival grounds.
      Police stand at the scene of the shooting.
      Police stand at the scene of the shooting.
      A woman sits on a curb at the scene of the shooting.
      A woman sits on a curb at the scene of the shooting.
      Police are deployed to the scene.
      Police are deployed to the scene.
      A man makes a phone call as people run from the festival grounds.
      A man makes a phone call as people run from the festival grounds.
      58 people were killed and 1,273 were hurt by gunfire, falling or being crushed and other injuries.
      Caria saw someone in front of her shot in the head. She tried to run but ended on the ground, trampled in the chaos.
      That night, Gooze used her finger to try to stop blood coming from one man's head wound as he was rushed out of the carnage. She sat holding another man's hand as his life slipped away, staying with him for hours so he would not be nameless or alone.
      Survivor held stranger's hand as he died

        Survivor held stranger's hand as he died

      Survivor held stranger's hand as he died 02:00
      In the five months since the massacre, they've been driven back to the horror too often.
      Before Parkland, it was Sutherland Springs, Texas.
      Caria remembers she was getting ready to go to church herself when she learned how a gunman attacked a congregation in Sutherland Springs, killing 25 people and an unborn child.
      "The one place I get to go to for comfort at a church, I'm not safe," Caria remembers thinking. "So I'm in bed after Sutherland Springs. I'm in bed for two weeks. Two weeks was my response to that."
      Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 26 people.
      Investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, November 5. A man opened fire inside the small community church, killing at least 26 people.
      People comfort each other at a community center near the scene of the deadly shooting.
      People comfort each other at a community center near the scene of the deadly shooting.
      Investigators work at the scene. Victims range in age from 17 months to 77 years old.&lt;br /&gt;
      Investigators work at the scene. Victims range in age from 17 months to 77 years old.
      Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch investigators at the scene.
      Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch investigators at the scene.
      Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff&#39;s Office spokesman Robert Murphy.
      Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Robert Murphy.
      A man wipes his eyes after the shooting.
      A man wipes his eyes after the shooting.
      Flags are lowered to half staff at First Baptist Church following the shooting.
      Flags are lowered to half staff at First Baptist Church following the shooting.
      Law enforcement officials and forensic experts gather at the scene.
      Law enforcement officials and forensic experts gather at the scene.
      Emergency personnel seal off the scene of the mass shooting.
      Emergency personnel seal off the scene of the mass shooting.
      Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the church.
      Law enforcement officers man a barricade near the church.
      Carrie Matula embraces a woman after the shooting. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works across the street.
      Carrie Matula embraces a woman after the shooting. Matula said she heard the shooting from the gas station where she works across the street.
      Law enforcement officials work the shooting scene.
      Law enforcement officials work the shooting scene.
      A woman prays with a man after the shooting.
      A woman prays with a man after the shooting.
      The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI&#39;s San Antonio field office.
      The FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, according to Michelle Lee, spokeswoman for the FBI's San Antonio field office.
      &quot;My heart is broken,&quot; said Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. &quot;We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn&#39;t matter where you&#39;re at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen.&quot;
      "My heart is broken," said Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. "We never think where it can happen, and it does happen. It doesn't matter where you're at. In a small community, real quiet and everything, and look at this, what can happen."
      The trauma stalks Gooze, Caria and thousands of survivors in every aspect of their life. When they can't get out of bed. When friends stop calling. When it feels like the word "survivor" is stamped on their heads and all anyone sees. When the sun has to rise in order to fall asleep. When even a husband can't bear to hear the story told again.
      That is their life now.
      Caria also sees a new "normal" in America, and it's one that disgusts her.
        "We're not going to get better by finding blame in this. We need to come up with solutions. We all don't want to see babies die. We don't want to go to a concert or a church and feel like we're going to get killed. We can do better than this as a nation," Caria says. "We're supposed to be the best nation in the world. Let's prove it."
        When another shooting knocks her down, Caria fights hard to remind herself of a cuff bracelet she wears that says, "I will live for those who died," stamped with the date of the massacre.
        Survivors of the Las Vegas massacre gather nearly five months later to support each other and throw a baby shower. They say they understand each other in ways even their families cannot.
        Survivors of the Las Vegas massacre gather nearly five months later to support each other and throw a baby shower. They say they understand each other in ways even their families cannot.
        It's hard sometimes, as it will be hard for the Parkland students. But they are not alone.
          "We're here for you, we get it," Gooze says. "We understand."

          CNN's Traci Tamura contributed to this story.