Georgia teacher arrested for firing gun in school, police say

(CNN) A north Georgia high school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after he barricaded himself in a classroom and fired a shot from his handgun out of a window, police said.

No one was injured in the incident at Dalton High School, except for a student who injured an ankle running through the school, police spokesman Bruce Frazier said.

School resource officer helped end standoff

The incident began about 11:30 a.m. when Randal Davidson, a 53-year-old social studies teacher, refused to let students into his classroom, Frazier said. When the principal put a key in the door in an attempt to enter, Davidson fired a shot from a handgun through an exterior window of the classroom, according to Frazier.

The school immediately went into lockdown, and police quickly arrived and evacuated the immediate area around his classroom. After about 30 to 45 minutes, Davidson agreed to surrender to authorities and was taken into custody without further incident, Frazier said.

Frazier said there was no evidence that Davidson was trying to fire at anyone.

"It certainly seemed like he didn't have any intention to harm anybody else," Frazier said.

Dalton Police said the school resource officer, who had a close relationship with school staff, was at the junior high school when the incident began and then came to Davidson's classroom. The officer was able to speak to Davidson and persuade him to leave his room without harming anyone.

"We're very, very proud of this officer and everything that he did to render this horrible situation safe as quick as what he did," Dalton Police Assistant chief Cliff Cason said.

Randal Davidson, 53, was arrested for firing a gun in Dalton High School in Georgia on Wednesday, police said.

Cason also praised the school's lockdown drill as "flawless" and said it made it easier for police to quickly reach the teacher.

"When we got there, they directed us where we needed to go and it made things so much easier for us because it wasn't mass chaos, as you see at times," Cason said.

In a lockdown drill, teachers are instructed to gather students into classrooms, lock the room, turn off the lights and move away from windows, according to Dalton High School Principal Steve Bartoo.

Davidson had been a teacher at Dalton since 2004 and was the play-by-play radio announcer for the high school's football team, Frazier said. Police did not release any explanation as to a possible reason for what happened.

Bartoo said Davidson was an "excellent teacher" who was "well thought of in our building."