Gandhi once wrote a letter praising Jesus and it's on sale for $50,000

(CNN) A rare letter written by Gandhi goes on sale Thursday morning, and for $50,000 it can be yours.

The letter, typed in faint ink and with a bold, unaffected signature, was written in 1926 to Milton Newberry Frantz, a Christian religious elder in the US.

In it the now-iconic Indian leader, who was a Hindu, expresses respect for all faiths and beliefs.

Gandhi also praises Jesus Christ, the central figure of Christianity. According to the Raab Collection, the historical-document dealer that is selling the letter, it's the only known letter by Gandhi that mentions Jesus.

"I have not been able to move beyond the belief that Jesus was one of the great teachers of mankind," Gandhi wrote. "Do you not think that religious unity is to be had not by a mechanical subscription to a common creed but by all respecting the creed of each?"

A portion of the letter, dated April 6, 1926.

