5 things for February 28: Florida shooting, White House, teacher strike, Apple

2. Russia investigation

Investigators for special counsel Robert Mueller have recently been asking witnesses about Donald Trump's business activities in Russia prior to the 2016 presidential campaign as he considered a run for president, according to three people familiar with the matter. The lines of inquiry indicate Mueller's team is reaching beyond the campaign to explore how the Russians might have sought to influence Trump at a time when he was discussing deals in Moscow and contemplating a presidential run.

If that all sounds like, well, a lot, it really is. CNN's Stephen Collinson says the wave of triple bombshells reveals this White House is at a pivotal moment.

3. West Virginia teacher strike

Students go back to school tomorrow in West Virginia, now that a deal has been reached amid a four-day strike. Gov. Jim Justice said teachers would get a 5% pay raise, if state lawmakers approve it. Work still needs to be done on insurance issues, though. Justice, a Republican, said it wasn't talks with teachers or their union that softened his position on the pay raises but a chat he had with a sixth-grader , who urged the governor to invest in education.

4. Apple and China

Apple is moving iCloud accounts registered in mainland China to state-run Chinese servers, along with the digital keys needed to unlock them. This has human rights groups and privacy advocates worried because Chinese authorities now have all the tools they need to access users' data. Apple made the move to comply with China's regulations on cloud services , and it highlights the trade-offs global companies make to do business in China.

5. Climate change

The North Pole is having itself a record-breaking winter, but not the kind you'd probably expect. Temperatures in the Arctic soared well above freezing this week , giving the region the hottest temps ever recorded there in winter. Stunned scientists say retreating sea ice and warming sea temperatures are the big contributors to the Arctic heat wave.

TODAY'S QUOTES

"It was a botched and bloody mess."

Bernard Harcourt, attorney for an Alabama death row inmate whose execution by lethal injection was aborted after prison personnel had trouble finding a vein

"I have to believe that some of them were able to elude us thanks to the mayor's irresponsible decision."

ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan, who says hundreds of undocumented immigrants with criminal records remain at large in Oakland, California, because Mayor Libby Schaaf gave a heads-up about ICE raids

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Out of the game

Gutsy call

A first responder at the Florida high school shooting disregarded an order but ended up saving a life

Equal opportunity drinking

Move over, Johnnie Walker. Jane Walker wants her time on the famous whiskey brand's logo.

Four billboards outside Palm Springs

Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes of all time. She's also the Greatest Mom Of All Time , according to billboards set up by her hubby in Cali.

One of four billboards that Serena Williams' husband put up in Palm Springs.

TODAY'S NUMBER

11

The number of people who fell ill after a suspicious letter was opened at Joint Base Fort Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia

AND FINALLY

Door drop