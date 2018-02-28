Tokyo 2020 mascots unveiled as futuristic superheroes

Story highlights Japanese schoolchildren took part in a vote to choose the futuristic creatures

The mascots were designed by Japanese artist Ryo Taniguchi

Mascots have been used since 1968 to represent the Olympic country and its culture

(CNN) With the Winter Olympics barely over, Tokyo is already gearing up for its time to shine.

Japanese school children have decided on the mascots for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games --- two futuristic, superhero creatures.

The mascots, which are yet to be named, were chosen by children from over 16,000 elementary schools across Japan and its international schools.

The children voted for their favorite designs from three shortlisted illustrations. The winner was unveiled at a school in the capital on Wednesday, after receiving over 109,000 votes.

Tokyo has unveiled its Olympic mascots, which was inspired by a fusion of tradition with modern innovation.

The blue and pink digitally designed creatures echo the country's anime obsession and, according to organizers, combine tradition with modern innovation.

