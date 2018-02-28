Doping: Russia's Olympic membership is 'fully reinstated'

Story highlights Russia reportedly has Olympic status 'fully reinstated'

Nation had previously been forced to compete in neutral colors at PyeongChang 2018

Two Russian athletes failed drugs tests at this year's Winter Olympics

(CNN) Officially ostracized from the recent Winter Games over a long-running doping saga, Russia says it has now been welcomed back into the Olympic family.

The country was banned from PyeongChang 2018 following state-sponsored doping, leading up to and including the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Two Russian athletes also failed drugs tests during the Games this month, but that hasn't prevented Russia being reinstated.

"Today, we received a letter from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the reinstatement," said Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) president Alexander Zhukov on Wednesday, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

"The ROC's reinstatement comes as the examination of doping tests from the PyeongChang Olympics has ended. The IOC may confirm that the other results [of examination of Russian athletes' doping samples] are negative. This means that the ROC's rights have been fully reinstated."

The Olympic Athletes from Russia team parade during the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Read More