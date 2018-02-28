Turkish operation in Syria undercuts US gains in ISIS fight

Washington (CNN) Turkey's military incursion against Kurdish groups in Afrin, Syria, has helped bring US-backed ground offensives targeting ISIS to a near halt, multiple US officials tell CNN, putting the military campaign against the terror group at risk, an effort seen as one of the Trump administration's principle successes.

An official from the US-led coalition fighting ISIS told CNN that a small number of Kurdish members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces had left the campaign against ISIS in Syria's Middle Euphrates River Valley, opting to join other Kurdish forces in Afrin as they battle Turkish troops and their local Syrian allies.

Although the contingent of the US-backed force fighting ISIS in that area is 80% Arab and 20% Kurdish, much of its leadership is ethnically Kurd.

The coalition official told CNN that those that have left for Afrin included some of the force's Kurdish commanders, limiting America's local allies' ability to conduct offensive operations against ISIS' few remaining territorial strongholds.

He said that the Kurdish fighters did not take any of the coalition provided weapons and equipment that had been given to them to help fight ISIS.

Read More