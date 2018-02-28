Sessions pushes back on Trump after 'disgraceful' insult

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions pushed back against President Donald Trump's latest insult on Wednesday, prolonging an increasingly awkward public spat between the President and his top law enforcement official.

Trump chastised Sessions over an investigation into alleged surveillance abuses, calling his approach "disgraceful."

"Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc," Trump wrote. "Isn't the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!"

Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn't the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018

Responding to Trump's tweet, the attorney general said in a statement that the Justice Department "initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary."

"As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution," Sessions said.

Read More