Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump had immigration on his mind Wednesday morning, firing off a collection of tweets praising his administration's efforts.

Trump started by hailing a court ruling on Tuesday that allowed his border wall to proceed, but seemed to acknowledge that no actual construction on any new border barriers can begin until Congress authorizes funds.

"I have decided that sections of the Wall that California wants built NOW will not be built until the whole Wall is approved. Big victory yesterday with ruling from the courts that allows us to proceed. OUR COUNTRY MUST HAVE BORDER SECURITY!" Trump tweeted.

Trump did not mention that he had previously attacked the judge, Golanzo Curiel, when he presided over a lawsuit against Trump University. Trump said in 2016 that Curiel, who was born in Indiana, was biased against him due to his Mexican heritage.

It was unclear what sections Trump was referring to in his tweets. His administration has built wall prototypes in San Diego and were authorized to put up replacement fencing in that region as well, which was the subject of the court ruling the administration won on Tuesday. Many California politicians, a state largely controlled by Democrats, have been opposed to Trump's long-promised wall and his aggressive immigration agenda.

