T-shirts meet robes as voting apparel case hits Supreme Court

Washington (CNN) In 2010, Andrew Cilek went to his polling place in Minnesota wearing a shirt with a Tea Party logo and the words "Don't Tread on Me."

On Wednesday, he's going to the Supreme Court.

Cilek, the executive director of the Minnesota Voters Alliance, is challenging a state law that prohibits individuals from wearing a "political badge, political button or other political insignia" at polling places.

When he went to vote, election workers, citing the law, initially stopped Cilek from casting a ballot, but later relented and said he had to leave his name and address with them.

The case, which justices will hear Wednesday, pits the First Amendment against the sanctity of the polling place and could impact everything from Tea Party apparel to logos featuring the NAACP and the National Rifle Association.

