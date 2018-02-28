Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump was among those high-profile Washington leaders who honored the late Rev. Billy Graham on Wednesday, while the influential evangelist lies in honor at the US Capitol Wednesday.

"Billy Graham carried his message around the world, but his heart -- as Franklin will tell you -- was always in America," Trump said during a ceremony on Capitol Hill, which also included House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "He took his message to the poorest places, to the downtrodden and to the broken-hearted, to inmates in prison and to the overlooked and neglected. He felt a great passion to those that were neglected," Trump said. "God loves you -- that was his message -- God loves you."

Trump recalled an early memory of his of Graham, telling mourners gathered in the Capitol that he went to hear Graham preach at Yankee stadium as a child.

"My father said, 'Come on son.' And he said, 'Come on mom,' let's go see Billy Graham at Yankee Stadium," Trump recalled. "Fred Trump was a big fan."

