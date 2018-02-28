Trump, Ryan to honor Billy Graham at US Capitol Wednesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will honor the late evangelist Billy Graham while he lies in honor at the US Capitol Wednesday.

Graham lying in honor is a rare distinction for an American -- and an official embrace of the religious leader from the halls of government.

After the announcement of Graham's death, Ryan said in a statement that the evangelist had "spread the gospel in 185 countries during his 99 years on Earth, touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world's spiritual health."

Graham prayed with every US president from Harry Truman to Barack Obama and became known as "America's pastor."

After the news of Graham's death, Trump tweeted that there was "nobody like him."

"The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man," the President tweeted.

Graham's son Franklin, who took over the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, had participated in Trump's inauguration. Trump was one of the more than 800 guests who attended Graham's 95th birthday celebration in 2013 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Criticism of honoring Graham at the Capitol has been somewhat muted, with the Freedom From Religion Foundation issuing a statement calling the plan to have his body lie in honor inappropriate and citing, among other things, his comments on the Nixon tapes disparaging Jewish people, for which he apologized after they became public in March 2002.

Graham had urged Dwight Eisenhower to run for president in 1952 and served as an unofficial adviser to the former general after he was elected. He also became close friends with President Lyndon Johnson and preached at the former president's funeral.

President George W. Bush credits Graham with helping him change from a lukewarm Christian with a fondness for beer to a serious and committed evangelical.