Trump, Ryan to honor Billy Graham at US Capitol Wednesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will honor the late evangelist Billy Graham while he lies in honor at the US Capitol Wednesday.

Graham lying in honor is a rare distinction for an American -- and an official embrace of the religious leader from the halls of government.

He will be only the fourth person to lie in honor, following civil rights icon Rosa Parks in 2005 and two slain Capitol Police officers in 1998, the Architect of the Capitol's records say. The practice is similar to government or military officials lying in state, but is used for private citizens.

After the announcement of Graham's death, Ryan said in a statement that the evangelist had "spread the gospel in 185 countries during his 99 years on Earth, touching the lives of many and forever changing the course of the world's spiritual health."

