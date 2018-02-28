Breaking News

Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to new charges

By David Shortell and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Updated 10:01 AM ET, Wed February 28, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New charges against Manafort in Mueller probe
New charges against Manafort in Mueller probe

    JUST WATCHED

    New charges against Manafort in Mueller probe

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Washington (CNN)Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Wednesday morning in federal court to a re-written set of charges that had been levied against him late last week.

The charges in the US District Court for the District of Columbia include allegations of money laundering, conspiracy and making false statements about his foreign lobbying.
Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleads guilty in Mueller investigation
Trump campaign aide Rick Gates pleads guilty in Mueller investigation
Prosecutors and the defense agreed on a September 17 trial start, which means the trial involving the onetime leader of Trump's campaign brought by the special counsel will be just before the November midterm elections where Democrats are already expected to do well.