Breaking News

NRA: Trump's meeting on gun legislation 'great TV' but 'bad policy'

By Rebecca Berg

Updated 11:17 PM ET, Wed February 28, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump bipartisan meeting 2-28-18
Trump bipartisan meeting 2-28-18

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Bump stocks will be gone

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)President Donald Trump's televised meeting Wednesday with lawmakers on gun control "made for great TV," a National Rifle Association spokesperson told CNN -- but the group was not entertained by the President's apparent sharp turn on policy.

"While today's meeting made for great TV, the gun-control proposals discussed would make for bad policy that would not keep our children safe," NRA public affairs director Jennifer Baker said. "Instead of punishing law-abiding gun owners for the acts of a deranged lunatic, our leaders should pass meaningful reforms that would actually prevent future tragedies."
&#39;Surreal&#39; Trump meeting on guns left Republicans reeling, Democrats optimistic
'Surreal' Trump meeting on guns left Republicans reeling, Democrats optimistic
Lawmakers should focus on "fixing the broken mental health system, strengthening background checks to ensure the records of people who are prohibited from possessing firearms are in the (National Instant Criminal Background Check) system, securing our schools and preventing the dangerously mentally ill from accessing firearms," Baker added.
During the meeting, Trump insisted that he is "a fan of the NRA," but he chided Republicans for being "afraid" of the gun lobby. Meanwhile, he expressed openness to measures that the NRA and some Republicans oppose, including raising the age limit to purchase firearms to 21 from 18. The President's remarks left Republicans visibly shell-shocked and Democrats giddy.
    Trump repeatedly upends GOP lawmakers in gun session
    Trump repeatedly upends GOP lawmakers in gun session
    Trump was skeptical that major gun policy changes would present a political risk, saying it would be "so easy" to harness the 60 votes needed to avert a filibuster in the Senate. And he pointedly dismissed the power of the NRA to derail the effort, telling lawmakers in the room, "They have great power over you people, they have less power over me."
    Read More
    "Some of you people are petrified of the NRA," Trump added. "You can't be petrified."