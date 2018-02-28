Mike Pence casts tie-breaking vote for 9th time

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence cast his ninth tie-breaking vote in the Senate on Wednesday to save the confirmation of Russell Vought to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Vought had some controversial writings in his past related to Islam, which were brought up during his confirmation hearing.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, specifically took issue with a post Vought wrote in January 2016 about a fight at his alma mater, Wheaton College.

The Christian liberal arts college fired a political science professor named Larycia Hawkins for a Facebook post she wrote that was intended to express solidarity with Muslims.

In the post, Vought wrote, "Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology. They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ his Son, and they stand condemned."

