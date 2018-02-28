Nation of Islam leader Farrakhan delivers anti-Semitic speech

Washington (CNN) Minister Louis Farrakhan engaged in a series of anti-Semitic remarks on Sunday.

Farrakhan has led the black nationalist group Nation of Islam since 1977 and is known for hyperbolic hate speech aimed at the Jewish community.

During the speech for in Chicago, Farrakhan made several anti-Semitic comments, including, "the powerful Jews are my enemy."

On Sunday, Rev. Farrakhan gave his Saviours' Day 2018 Address, attended by thousands including one of the co-founders of the Women's March.https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Shortly after 1:10:50 in the video Farrakhan proclaims that "the powerful Jews are my enemy." https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

At 2:57:00 he begins approvingly quoting some of the anti-Semitic comments made by Rev. Billy Graham and President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office.https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

At 2:59:00 Farrakhan approvingly cites Nixon and Graham attacking Jews' "grip on the media" and Hollywood and "how the Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

At 3:15, Farrakhan calls Jews 'the mother and father of apartheid, the Jews."https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Assailing Keith Ellison, at 3:21 Farrakhan says, "let me tell you something, when you want something in this world, the Jew holds the door."

https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

at 3;49: "White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan ...has pulled the cover off the eyes of that Satanic Jew and I'm here to say your time is up, your world is through." https://t.co/WE5ys7It8R — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

This is who Farrakhan is. It's why folks are legitimately so offended when they found out that then-Sen. Obama and members of the CBC met with him in 2005. https://t.co/QdGpWuGdZ6 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

The difference between Farrakhan and some members of the alt-reich whose heinous bigotry has received a lot of attention this past year: Farrakhan has a much larger following and elected officials meet with him openly.

-fin- — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 28, 2018

Women's March co-chair Tamika Mallory was in attendance, CNN's Jake Tapper pointed out on Twitter after she shared an image from the event on Instagram.

Mallory has posted on social media about Farrakhan in the past -- on February 21, 2016, she posted an image of him from a stage at the Joe Louis Arena with the caption: "The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan just stepped to the mic for #SD16DET... I'm super ready for this message! #JUSTICEORELSE #ForTheLoveOfFlint."

