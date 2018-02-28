See HUD's $31,000 mahogany dining set

Washington (CNN) A $31,000 dining set the Department of Housing and Urban Development purchased, which raised eyebrows when first reported Tuesday, includes a table, sideboard, breakfront -- all in mahogany -- and 10 mahogany chairs with a blue velvet finish, according to the company that sold the furniture to the agency and purchase documents obtained by CNN.

The table and two base pedestals cost more than $4,000. The pedestals are described as having "hand applied ebonized inlay with bell flowers topped by hand carved scrolls and a fluted column."

Eight Regent dining side chairs from the David Phoenix Collection total $7,920 ($990 a piece) and are described as "stately ... with rich exposed wood detailing the back and a graciously sculpted leg." Two additional armchairs are a bit more expensive -- $1,050 each.

One Newport Dining Table Top (96-144") in Medium Mahogany. The cost of this table is $3,113.00.

But it's the Jefferson sideboard, wood top and breakfront deck base from the Alexa Hampton Collection that really racked up the charges. The three pieces total $13,579. "Crafted of crotch mahogany, satin wood and quartered mahogany borders, carved teardrop and dentil molding on crown," reads the description reviewed by CNN.

Throw in another $2,500 for shipping and the total cost is $31,651.

