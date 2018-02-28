Trump voices support for certain gun control measures

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled his support for a hodgepodge of policies -- from strengthening background checks to raising the minimum age to buy certain guns and taking guns away from the mentally ill -- during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House on Wednesday.

But after an hour-long televised meeting, it was still unclear what specific legislation Trump would support. And the wide-ranging meeting, which included blunt back-and-forths between Trump and members of both parties, laid bare the vast divide on gun legislation and Trump's own unfamiliarity with the searing, years-old gun debate.

Trump again, brought up his support for raising the age of gun purchases from 18 to 21, though he didn't specifically say he would sign a bill that includes that provision.

The President also said he was eagerly waiting to sign an executive action to ban bump fire stocks, gun accessories that make it easier for semi-automatic weapons to fire like they are automatic.

But, during an exchange with Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, Trump signaled that he did not know much about the duo's bill to strengthen background checks.

