Trump voices support for certain gun control measures

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, sitting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the White House on Wednesday, backed the idea of banning specific types of gun accessories and raising the age limit to buy certain versions of semi-automatic weapons.

The wide-ranging meeting, which included blunt back-and-forths between Trump and members of both parties, was further evidence of the vast divide on guns and showed that Trump was unfamiliar with details of key gun legislation being debated on Capitol Hill.

Trump, again, brought up his support for raising the age of gun purchases from 18 to 21, though he didn't specifically say he would sign a bill that includes that provision.

The President also said he was eagerly waiting to sign an executive action to ban bump fire stocks, gun accessories that make it easier for semi-automatic weapons to fire like they are automatic.

But, during an exchange with Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, Trump signaled that he did not know much about the duo's bill to strengthen background checks.

