Washington (CNN) In the congressional debate over gun control, all eyes are on the Cabinet Room in the White House for a Wednesday afternoon meeting.

As House Republicans made clear, any and all gun restrictions were off the table, and senators still grappled with what, if any, path forward they had. It's President Donald Trump who will dictate the next steps in the gun debate.

Bottom line: Sweeping gun restrictions -- at this point, any gun restrictions -- are not in the cards in the Republican-led Congress. That much seems clear. But the top aides in both parties continue to acknowledge that the President can scramble the direction of things if the meeting takes some kind of unexpected turn toward, say, the comprehensive background checks measure that's hanging out in the Senate.

Several aides in touch with the White House on guns say the same thing: There is no unified position on where the building stands on the issue.

"All over the map," one aide said.

