NRA directly appealed to Trump against raising age for firearms purchases

Washington (CNN) National Rifle Association leaders appealed directly to President Donald Trump about not raising the age limit for buying certain firearms, a senior administration official tells CNN.

The appeal came when Trump had lunch with the leaders on Sunday. The official said the NRA would prefer that the White House pursue school safety programs.

The official, however, said that although the White House continues to speak with the NRA, they're not going to agree on everything.

The White House will unveil school safety proposals on Thursday before the President leaves for the Billy Graham funeral on Friday, the official said.

The official maintained that the President does want to raise the purchasing age of certain firearms to 21 years old. Though there has been "a lot of flux in the way it's been communicated, the President's preference is that it's raised to 21," according to this official. This person said several times that this is Trump's "preference."