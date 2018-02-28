Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's rebukes of Attorney General Jeff Sessions have included referring to him behind the scenes as "Mr. Magoo," The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening.

The tweet prompted a rare response from Sessions, who in a statement defended his leadership of the department and its work.

Two law enforcement officials told CNN that staff aides gave Sessions a bulletproof vest as a gag gift to mark the anniversary of his first year in office earlier this month.

The Post, citing people to whom Trump has spoken, said the President has complained about Sessions not defending him and not being loyal enough, comparing Sessions unfavorably with lawyers who have worked for him personally, and had called Sessions "Mr. Magoo."

"Mr. Magoo" was a 20th century cartoon about an old man who bumbles into comic situations because of his very poor eyesight.

The Post also said special counsel Robert Mueller is examining Trump's reported efforts to fire Sessions last year, following a previous report from the paper last month saying Mueller had expressed interest in the President's efforts to oust the attorney general.