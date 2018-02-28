Jeff Sessions spotted at dinner with DOJ officials Rosenstein, Francisco

(CNN) Three top Justice Department officials were spotted dining together at an upscale Washington restaurant on Wednesday night, according to a source who saw them there.

The source said Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Solicitor General Noel Francisco ate at Central Michel Richard, which is almost across the street from the Trump International Hotel and several blocks down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House.

The source did not provide additional details on the dinner.

Earlier Wednesday, President Donald Trump had lashed out again at Sessions on Twitter for his oversight of the Justice Department.

The President chastised Sessions over an investigation into alleged surveillance abuses, calling his approach "disgraceful."

