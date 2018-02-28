Trump shuts down Scalise's concealed carry push

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, during a meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Wednesday, shut down Republican Congressman Steve Scalise when he pitched lumping in a pro-concealed carry measure in with a broader gun control measure.

Scalise was touting a House-passed measure that would loosen gun regulations and allow those with permits to carry concealed weapons to legally travel with those firearms to other states, a top priority of the National Rifle Association.

But Trump told Scalise bluntly that it will "never" pass as part of a broader package due to Democratic opposition, where such a proposal would need at least 60 votes to advance.

The President did, however, leave open the door to taking it up in the future.

"I think that maybe someday that bill will pass but it should pass as a separate. If you're going to put concealed carry between states into this bill, we're talking about a whole new ballgame. I'm with you, but let it be a separate bill," he told Scalise, who was seriously wounded by a gunman targeting a GOP congressional baseball team practice last summer.

