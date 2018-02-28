(CNN) An Alaskan congressman has suggested that more Jews would have survived the Holocaust if they had been armed with guns.

Rep. Don Young made the statement during an appearance last week before the Alaska Municipal League and while answering a question about what can be done to prevent gun violence in schools.

Young, a Republican, argued that arming teachers would help keep students safe, then ticked off examples of what he says happens when governments take firearms away from citizens.

"How many millions of people were shot and killed because they were unarmed? Fifty million in Russia because their citizens weren't armed," Young said. "How many Jews were put in the ovens because they were unarmed?"

Read More