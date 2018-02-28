What kind of chair can you get for $5,000?

Washington (CNN) The hook into a whistleblower complaint levied against the office of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson is that the budget for his office redecoration wouldn't be enough for even an adequate seat.

"The former chief administrative officer for the Department of Housing and Urban Development says she was demoted in part for refusing to spend more than was legally allowed to redecorate Secretary Ben Carson's new office.

In a November 2017 complaint obtained by CNN, Helen Foster said she was told to 'find money' beyond the legal $5,000 limit for redecorating. In one instance, she says a supervisor said that '$5,000 will not even buy a decent chair.'"

The entire story is very much worth reading and it's the latest in a string of unfortunate headlines targeting Trump administration Cabinet officials for their largesse with public funds.