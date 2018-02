Honoring Billy Graham at the Capitol was the right call

Scott Jennings, a CNN contributor, is a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and former campaign adviser to Sen. Mitch McConnell. He is a partner at RunSwitch Public Relations in Louisville, Kentucky. Follow him on Twitter @ScottJenningsKY. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) A debate is emerging about whether the Rev. Billy Graham should by lying in honor in the US Capitol, only the fourth private citizen to be honored this way.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the right decision in asking Graham's family to allow the evangelical religious leader to accept the honor.

You could make a strong argument that, outside of America's elected and military leadership, no American in the last century has done more to burnish our nation's image abroad than Graham.

An old friend of mine asked the relevant question in The Washington Post:

"Lying in honor should be someone who served their country. Well, how did he do that?" asked Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center for presidential and political history at the University of Virginia.

