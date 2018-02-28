Story highlights Mock Mars mission tales place in Oman

Research into Mars habitation carried out

Technologies for Mars experiments tested

(CNN) The remote hinterland of southern Oman might seem an unlikely place to carry out research for a manned mission to Mars.

But this rocky desert outpost has offered a glimpse into the future for one group of eager explorers.

An international crew from the Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) -- an independent "citizen-science" organization that focuses on space research -- has spent the past three weeks in Oman's Dhofar region trialing technologies that could be used during future trips to the Red Planet.

Members of the AMADEE-18 Mars simulation mission wear spacesuits while conducting scientific experiments in Oman's Dhofar desert.

"Analog astronauts" have donned space suits to test tools that analyze sediments and search for signs of water, while living quarters featuring an inflatable hydroponics chamber, where food can be grown without soil, have been set up.

Radio communication between the astronauts and mission control in Innsbruck, Austria, has even been delayed to mimic the the 10 minutes it would take for a signal to travel between Mars and Earth.

