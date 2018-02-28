Breaking News

Switching IV fluids could save thousands of lives, researchers say

By Michael Nedelman, CNN

Updated 5:21 PM ET, Wed February 28, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

In this illustration from about 1830, a doctor provides a vial of medicine for a sick woman. Medical treatments in the 19th and early 20th centuries looked a lot different than ones we see marketed today. From &quot;magic&quot; treatments to retro spectacles, check out some of these products sold in the United States 100 years ago or more. They are kept at the Smithsonian&#39;s National Museum of American History.
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Medicine of days gone byIn this illustration from about 1830, a doctor provides a vial of medicine for a sick woman. Medical treatments in the 19th and early 20th centuries looked a lot different than ones we see marketed today. From "magic" treatments to retro spectacles, check out some of these products sold in the United States 100 years ago or more. They are kept at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
It may look like a vial of mouse droppings but, according to its packaging, this treatment was marketed for a variety of purposes: &quot;A mild cathartic. For biliousness, dizziness, nervous or sick headache, nausea, coated tongue, loss of appetite, bad taste in the mouth, sleepiness, sallow skin, dyspepsia and indigestion, sour stomach caused by inactive or sluggish liver or constipated bowels.&quot; No word on what the little mouse has to do with this remedy, made between 1898 and 1902.
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
The Little Liver PillIt may look like a vial of mouse droppings but, according to its packaging, this treatment was marketed for a variety of purposes: "A mild cathartic. For biliousness, dizziness, nervous or sick headache, nausea, coated tongue, loss of appetite, bad taste in the mouth, sleepiness, sallow skin, dyspepsia and indigestion, sour stomach caused by inactive or sluggish liver or constipated bowels." No word on what the little mouse has to do with this remedy, made between 1898 and 1902.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
This medication was manufactured by the Quaker Bitters company around 1900. Apparently, it had all kinds of uses: &quot;A stomach tonic. For nervousness, catarrh of the head and stomach, scrofulous humor, canker, pimples and humors on the face, summer complaints, female weaknesses. Restores the appetite, purifies the blood. For dyspepsia, constipation, sick headache, dizziness, low spirits caused by disordered stomach, rheumatism, neuralgia, kidney and liver complaints, bilious attacks, piles, malaria, torpidity of the system, languor, general debility, fever and ague.&quot;
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Dr. Flint's Quaker BittersThis medication was manufactured by the Quaker Bitters company around 1900. Apparently, it had all kinds of uses: "A stomach tonic. For nervousness, catarrh of the head and stomach, scrofulous humor, canker, pimples and humors on the face, summer complaints, female weaknesses. Restores the appetite, purifies the blood. For dyspepsia, constipation, sick headache, dizziness, low spirits caused by disordered stomach, rheumatism, neuralgia, kidney and liver complaints, bilious attacks, piles, malaria, torpidity of the system, languor, general debility, fever and ague."
Hide Caption
3 of 11
Wow, magic?! We&#39;re not sure which spell manufacturer George Tallcot used, but the packaging on this product promises that it &quot;Cures malarial fevers, headaches, dyspepsia, neuralgia, rheumatism, piles, costiveness.&quot; It was made between 1875 and 1883.
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
The Magic CureWow, magic?! We're not sure which spell manufacturer George Tallcot used, but the packaging on this product promises that it "Cures malarial fevers, headaches, dyspepsia, neuralgia, rheumatism, piles, costiveness." It was made between 1875 and 1883.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
This medicine, according to its label, is &quot;The Great Blood Purifier and System Regulator. The Only Herbal Alternative and Depurative Ever Discovered.&quot; The company that made it, Dr. Kilmer &amp;amp; Co., was founded in the 1870s and was one of the first firms to advertise nationally. Its other remedies included &quot;Swamp Root and Kidney Cure.&quot;
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Dr. Kilmer's female remedyThis medicine, according to its label, is "The Great Blood Purifier and System Regulator. The Only Herbal Alternative and Depurative Ever Discovered." The company that made it, Dr. Kilmer & Co., was founded in the 1870s and was one of the first firms to advertise nationally. Its other remedies included "Swamp Root and Kidney Cure."
Hide Caption
5 of 11
These &quot;life force pills&quot; were made in 1905. According to its manufacturer, they &quot;will positively cure biliousness and bilious headache, constipation, sick and nervous headache, torpid liver, nausea, jaundice, general debility, indigestion, malaria, fever and ague, sluggish bowels, dizziness, cramps, loss of appetite, sour stomach, sallow skin, and are an invaluable aid in curing piles, colds, and &#39;grip.&#39;&quot;
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Dr. Strong's Life Force pillsThese "life force pills" were made in 1905. According to its manufacturer, they "will positively cure biliousness and bilious headache, constipation, sick and nervous headache, torpid liver, nausea, jaundice, general debility, indigestion, malaria, fever and ague, sluggish bowels, dizziness, cramps, loss of appetite, sour stomach, sallow skin, and are an invaluable aid in curing piles, colds, and 'grip.'"
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Thermometers, while commonplace today, didn&#39;t become a standard physician&#39;s tool until after the Civil War. The early varieties were made of thin tubes of glass with mercury and were mounted to ivory or wood. This particular thermometer was sold by Francis Arnold, a surgical instrument maker in Baltimore, who was listed in the Baltimore City Directory from 1845 to 1874. It&#39;s used in the armpit.
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Clinical axilla thermometerThermometers, while commonplace today, didn't become a standard physician's tool until after the Civil War. The early varieties were made of thin tubes of glass with mercury and were mounted to ivory or wood. This particular thermometer was sold by Francis Arnold, a surgical instrument maker in Baltimore, who was listed in the Baltimore City Directory from 1845 to 1874. It's used in the armpit.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
German physician Samuel C.F. Hahnemann, who lived from 1755 to 1843, founded the field of homeopathy. At the time he was practicing, techniques such as bloodletting and purging were common. He experimented on himself to come up with a new drug therapy system. The driving theory was that if a drug causes certain effects, it will be a useful treatment for diseases with those symptoms. Hahnemann emphasized that the preparations of his treatments should be heavily diluted. Today, homeopathy is still widely practiced worldwide.
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Samuel Hahneman's drug kitGerman physician Samuel C.F. Hahnemann, who lived from 1755 to 1843, founded the field of homeopathy. At the time he was practicing, techniques such as bloodletting and purging were common. He experimented on himself to come up with a new drug therapy system. The driving theory was that if a drug causes certain effects, it will be a useful treatment for diseases with those symptoms. Hahnemann emphasized that the preparations of his treatments should be heavily diluted. Today, homeopathy is still widely practiced worldwide.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
This constipation remedy, made by the appropriately named &quot;Crampton,&quot; was also marketed for &quot;offensive breath&quot; in addition to sick headache, biliousness, torpid liver and jaundice. It was made around 1900.
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Crampton's Home Tablets No. 1This constipation remedy, made by the appropriately named "Crampton," was also marketed for "offensive breath" in addition to sick headache, biliousness, torpid liver and jaundice. It was made around 1900.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
In the 19th century, people wore these kinds of glasses, called &quot;eye protectors&quot; or &quot;railroad glasses.&quot; This pair, from 1850, has steel frames with four colored lenses. They were meant to protect weak eyes from bright light, dust and wind while riding or driving. The lenses are tinted with shades of blue and blue-green, although other lenses could also be amber and gray.
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Spectacles In the 19th century, people wore these kinds of glasses, called "eye protectors" or "railroad glasses." This pair, from 1850, has steel frames with four colored lenses. They were meant to protect weak eyes from bright light, dust and wind while riding or driving. The lenses are tinted with shades of blue and blue-green, although other lenses could also be amber and gray.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
The packaging says: &quot;Successfully used in the treatment of colds, grip, headache and as a gentle laxative for the bowels.&quot; It was made sometime after 1927.
Photos: Medicine of days gone by
Lane's cold tablet laxativesThe packaging says: "Successfully used in the treatment of colds, grip, headache and as a gentle laxative for the bowels." It was made sometime after 1927.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
doctor 1830historical gallery 7 little mouse RESIZEDquaker bittershistorical gallery magic cure RESIZED historical gallery 1historical gallery 2historical gallery 3historical gallery 4 drug kithistorical gallery 5 cramptonhistorical gallery 5 spectaclescolds and grip

Story highlights

  • Saline is commonly given through an IV to replenish fluids in the hospital
  • Studies showed that saline was linked to worse outcomes than another common IV fluid

(CNN)Replacing the saline in many IV bags with another solution could save lives, according to two studies published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The sister studies -- one on patients in the intensive care unit and one on adults who were not critically ill -- showed that "balanced crystalloids," solutions that are more similar to what's in human blood, were less likely to result in major kidney problems in the month after they were enrolled in the study.
ICU patients on these fluids in the hospital also died at lower rates within the 30 days. The study authors said that making the switch could save tens of thousands of lives among the millions who get these fluids in the hospital every year.
    "Saline has been used in practice for over a century," said study author Dr. Todd W. Rice, director of the medical intensive care unit at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and an associate professor of medicine in its Division of Allergy, Pulmonary, and Critical Care Medicine.
    10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    The speed of science is often excruciatingly slow. But over the last decade we&#39;ve made significant strides in medical research, disease treatment and the improvement of patients&#39; quality of life. Whether it&#39;s a change in public policy or one of the largest scientific undertakings in history, these 10 advances have affected medicine in a big way.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    10 breakthrough medical advancesThe speed of science is often excruciatingly slow. But over the last decade we've made significant strides in medical research, disease treatment and the improvement of patients' quality of life. Whether it's a change in public policy or one of the largest scientific undertakings in history, these 10 advances have affected medicine in a big way.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    In April 2003, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2003/HEALTH/04/14/genome.reut/&quot;&gt;scientists announced&lt;/a&gt; they had completed a draft sequencing of the human genome, or all the genes that make up our DNA. This established the order of the more than 3 billion letters in what&#39;s often called &quot;the book of life.&quot; Gene sequencing &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ornl.gov/sci/techresources/Human_Genome/publicat/primer/prim5.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;has helped&lt;/a&gt; researchers identify single genes that cause diseases and, in turn, has aided in creating better treatments. Scientists are now working on the &lt;a href=&quot;http://commonfund.nih.gov/hmp/overview&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Human Microbiome Project&lt;/a&gt; in hopes of better understanding the complex bacterial systems that live in and on our bodies.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Human Genome ProjectIn April 2003, scientists announced they had completed a draft sequencing of the human genome, or all the genes that make up our DNA. This established the order of the more than 3 billion letters in what's often called "the book of life." Gene sequencing has helped researchers identify single genes that cause diseases and, in turn, has aided in creating better treatments. Scientists are now working on the Human Microbiome Project in hopes of better understanding the complex bacterial systems that live in and on our bodies.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Stem cells can essentially be programmed to become any type of cell in the body. As such, researchers say they have enormous potential for curing diseases and repairing damaged tissues. In 2006, scientists showed that adult cells -- including skin cells -- can be &quot;turned back&quot; into stem cells, which are called &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nature.com/scitable/topicpage/turning-somatic-cells-into-pluripotent-stem-cells-14431451&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;induced pluripotent stem cells&lt;/a&gt;. Scientists have also &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/15/health/time-cloning-stem-cells/index.html&quot;&gt;cloned human stem cells&lt;/a&gt; and have made promising developments in stem cell therapies for heart repair and eye disease. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/05/health/stem-cells-fast-facts/&quot;&gt;Learn more here&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Stem cell researchStem cells can essentially be programmed to become any type of cell in the body. As such, researchers say they have enormous potential for curing diseases and repairing damaged tissues. In 2006, scientists showed that adult cells -- including skin cells -- can be "turned back" into stem cells, which are called induced pluripotent stem cells. Scientists have also cloned human stem cells and have made promising developments in stem cell therapies for heart repair and eye disease. Learn more here.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Treating HIV used to require a complex regimen of medications -- a schedule that was difficult to adhere to, especially for people in developing nations. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.fda.gov/ForConsumers/ByAudience/ForPatientAdvocates/HIVandAIDSActivities/ucm124444.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Atripla changed that&lt;/a&gt; by combining three antiretroviral drugs into one daily &quot;cocktail&quot; pill. The FDA approved Atripla in 2006. In 2013, Gilead Sciences received approval to sell its &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sfgate.com/technology/article/Gilead-s-new-combo-HIV-pill-is-approved-3822649.php &quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Stribild pill&lt;/a&gt;, which combines four HIV medications into one dose.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    HIV 'cocktails'Treating HIV used to require a complex regimen of medications -- a schedule that was difficult to adhere to, especially for people in developing nations. Atripla changed that by combining three antiretroviral drugs into one daily "cocktail" pill. The FDA approved Atripla in 2006. In 2013, Gilead Sciences received approval to sell its Stribild pill, which combines four HIV medications into one dose.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Targeted cancer therapies are drugs that usually work in one of two ways: they either interfere with the spread of cancer by blocking cells involved in tumor growth, or they identify -- and kill -- the deadly cancer cells. These therapies are much more direct than treatments like chemotherapy or radiation, which also attack healthy cells. Targeted therapies have been the focus of cancer research over the last decade; more than 25 drugs have been approved by the FDA. &quot;Eventually, treatments may be individualized based on the unique set of molecular targets produced by the patient&#39;s tumor,&quot; the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cancer.gov/cancertopics/factsheet/Therapy/targeted&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Cancer Institute says&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Targeted cancer therapiesTargeted cancer therapies are drugs that usually work in one of two ways: they either interfere with the spread of cancer by blocking cells involved in tumor growth, or they identify -- and kill -- the deadly cancer cells. These therapies are much more direct than treatments like chemotherapy or radiation, which also attack healthy cells. Targeted therapies have been the focus of cancer research over the last decade; more than 25 drugs have been approved by the FDA. "Eventually, treatments may be individualized based on the unique set of molecular targets produced by the patient's tumor," the National Cancer Institute says.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Better known as minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic surgery has become the norm for many operations, including gallbladder removal, hernia repair and appendectomies. Patients who undergo laparoscopic procedures generally endure less pain, smaller scars and a shorter recovery time. Up next for surgeons? An increase in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.noscar.org/faq/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;natural orifice&lt;/a&gt; procedures, where surgeries are performed through an opening like your mouth or anus.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Laparoscopic surgeryBetter known as minimally invasive surgery, laparoscopic surgery has become the norm for many operations, including gallbladder removal, hernia repair and appendectomies. Patients who undergo laparoscopic procedures generally endure less pain, smaller scars and a shorter recovery time. Up next for surgeons? An increase in natural orifice procedures, where surgeries are performed through an opening like your mouth or anus.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    In 2003, there were only 75 cities in the United States with laws that prohibited smoking in workplaces, restaurants and bars. By 2013 that number &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.no-smoke.org/pdf/current_smokefree_ordinances_by_year.pdf &quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had topped 560&lt;/a&gt;. There are now 28 states that ban smoking in these indoor areas, although some exclude casinos, private clubs and tobacconists. &quot;Smoke-free laws substantially improve indoor air quality, reduce (secondhand smoke) exposure and related health problems among nonsmokers, help smokers quit, change social norms regarding the acceptability of smoking, and reduce heart attack and asthma hospitalizations,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/mm6015a2.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the CDC says&lt;/a&gt;.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Smoke-free lawsIn 2003, there were only 75 cities in the United States with laws that prohibited smoking in workplaces, restaurants and bars. By 2013 that number had topped 560. There are now 28 states that ban smoking in these indoor areas, although some exclude casinos, private clubs and tobacconists. "Smoke-free laws substantially improve indoor air quality, reduce (secondhand smoke) exposure and related health problems among nonsmokers, help smokers quit, change social norms regarding the acceptability of smoking, and reduce heart attack and asthma hospitalizations," the CDC says.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    The FDA approved the first human papillomavirus vaccine, called &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.gardasil.com/ &quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Gardasil&lt;/a&gt;, in 2006. The vaccine is delivered in three injections over six months and protects against four HPV strains that can trigger cervical cancer and genital warts. However, research shows only half of girls ages 13 through 17 received at least one dose of the vaccine in 2010. HPV-related cancers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/08/health/cancer-hpv&quot;&gt;remain elevated&lt;/a&gt; despite the vaccine&#39;s existence.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    HPV vaccineThe FDA approved the first human papillomavirus vaccine, called Gardasil, in 2006. The vaccine is delivered in three injections over six months and protects against four HPV strains that can trigger cervical cancer and genital warts. However, research shows only half of girls ages 13 through 17 received at least one dose of the vaccine in 2010. HPV-related cancers remain elevated despite the vaccine's existence.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    The first partial face transplant was done in Amiens, France, in 2005. Five years later, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2010/HEALTH/04/24/spain.face.transplant/index.html&quot;&gt;doctors in Spain&lt;/a&gt; completed the world&#39;s first full-face transplant on a man who severely damaged his face in an accident -- giving him a new nose, lips, teeth and cheekbones during 24 hours of surgery. The first full-face transplant done in the United States was performed on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/02/health/face-transplant-patients &quot;&gt;Connie Culp&lt;/a&gt;, seen here, in 2008.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Face transplantsThe first partial face transplant was done in Amiens, France, in 2005. Five years later, doctors in Spain completed the world's first full-face transplant on a man who severely damaged his face in an accident -- giving him a new nose, lips, teeth and cheekbones during 24 hours of surgery. The first full-face transplant done in the United States was performed on Connie Culp, seen here, in 2008.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Birth control packages traditionally supply hormone pills for 21 days and placebo pills for seven, bringing a period once a month. But in 2003, the FDA approved Seasonale, a new kind of birth control that enabled women to have full periods only four times a year. In 2007, the FDA approved Lybrel, the first oral contraceptive designed to stop a woman&#39;s period indefinitely. With these drugs on the market, women now have more choices when it comes to when -- or if -- they have a monthly cycle.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Fewer periods Birth control packages traditionally supply hormone pills for 21 days and placebo pills for seven, bringing a period once a month. But in 2003, the FDA approved Seasonale, a new kind of birth control that enabled women to have full periods only four times a year. In 2007, the FDA approved Lybrel, the first oral contraceptive designed to stop a woman's period indefinitely. With these drugs on the market, women now have more choices when it comes to when -- or if -- they have a monthly cycle.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Last year doctors amputated Aimee Copeland&#39;s hands, leg and foot after a flesh-eating bacteria threatened her life. This month, she showed off her &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/17/us/georgia-aimee-copeland/index.html&quot;&gt;new bionic hands&lt;/a&gt;, which can be positioned using an iPad app. Amputees are living life to the fullest, thanks to advances in prosthetics. From &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2008/TECH/01/25/bluetooth.legs/&quot;&gt;computer chips that sync joints&lt;/a&gt;, to &lt;a href=&quot;http://whatsnext.blogs.cnn.com/2012/03/20/this-week-on-the-next-list-hugh-herr-bionic-man/&quot;&gt;Bluetooth devices&lt;/a&gt; that coordinate movement, to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/18/tech/innovation/david-sengeh-sierra-leone-bionic/index.html &quot;&gt;3-D computer models&lt;/a&gt; that customize socket designs, new technology has helped these limbs feel as real as possible.
    Photos: 10 medical advances in the last 10 years
    Bionic limbsLast year doctors amputated Aimee Copeland's hands, leg and foot after a flesh-eating bacteria threatened her life. This month, she showed off her new bionic hands, which can be positioned using an iPad app. Amputees are living life to the fullest, thanks to advances in prosthetics. From computer chips that sync joints, to Bluetooth devices that coordinate movement, to 3-D computer models that customize socket designs, new technology has helped these limbs feel as real as possible.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    lifeswork medical advances test tubeDNA strand illustration double helixStem Cells FileAtripla HIV cocktail medicationCervix cancer cellslaparoscopic surgery gall bladder cigarette ashtray glass smokinghpv vaccineConnie CulpSeasonale birth control pillspkg Aimee Copeland Bionic Hands_00002327
    "We actually heard from a number of people that there couldn't have been much difference between these two (intravenous fluids), because we would have already known it if there was."
    Read More
    Of nearly 16,000 critically ill patients, 10.3% of those given balanced crystalloids and 11.1% of those given saline died in the hospital within a month. Serious kidney events arose in 14.3% of the "balanced" group and 15.4% in the saline group.
    On the other hand, the study of more than 13,000 patients who were not critically ill found that there was no difference in how early surviving patients were discharged in the four weeks after they came to the emergency room. But the researchers did find a slightly lower incidence of serious kidney events: 4.7% for the "balanced" group versus 5.6% for those receiving saline. This means 111 saline patients would need to be treated with balanced crystalloids instead in order to prevent one adverse kidney event.
    Though these numbers may be substantial when looking at the country as a whole, Rice said it's not a reason to worry for an individual who finds themselves attached to a saline drip.
    "For any one patient, the risk is pretty small," he said.
    IV bags can contain any number of ingredients, such as fluids, sugars and medications. But many patients are dehydrated, and that's where saline and "lactated ringers," the most common balanced crystalloid, come in handy.
    "We've tried to do a lot of history-looking to figure out why saline became the default," Rice said. "It's not entirely clear."
    Neither IV fluid tends to cost more than the other, and both have been widely available for decades, the researchers said.
    These fluids are meant to mirror salt concentrations in human blood, keeping water where it needs to be in order to better hydrate the body, according to Rice. (This is partly why chicken soup is often recommended for those who are sick, experts say.)
    Saline consists of sodium chloride -- the main ingredient in common table salt -- dissolved in water. Lactated ringers contain several additional ions, such as calcium and potassium.
    Research has suggested that a higher chloride concentration in saline can affect kidney function and lead to metabolic problems. However, a couple of smaller studies recently failed to show a difference between the two fluids, Rice said.
    "This study makes me think again about what choice of fluids I'll use now," said Dr. David Hager, associate director of the medical ICU at the Johns Hopkins Hospital. Hager was not involved in the new studies.
    Hager said he believes that other studies will spin off from this research, which was conducted at a single medical center. He also noted that the research was unblinded, meaning that doctors "knew they were giving one fluid versus another, and that may have an impact on other decisions that they make."
    Patients who were not critically ill -- who received IV fluids in the emergency room -- did not necessarily receive the same fluid after being admitted to the hospital, the researchers said.
    "That was actually quite a surprise to us," Rice said, and this could be because some patients receive the majority of these IV fluids in the emergency department.
    It could also have something to do with being more vulnerable in the early stages of an illness, he said.
    Follow CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter

    See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

    Doctors may still opt for saline if, for example, a patient has low concentrations of sodium or chloride, Rice said. Many of his colleagues who treat brain injuries are also wary of using lactated ringers over saline because of its potential impact on the pressure within the skull, he added.
    "They get very very worried about increased swelling," Rice said. More research could uncover which types of patients are most sensitive to the effect of one fluid over another, he said.
    Though Vanderbilt's hospital system has made changes to prioritize the balanced crystalloid, Rice said it could be a long time before this becomes standard practice.
    "Change is slow in medicine -- slower than any of us believe it should be," he said. "We're trying to get the message out."