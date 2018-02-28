'Beast from the East' brings snow and chaos to Britain

London (CNN) Britain was hit by heavy snow and sub-zero temperatures Wednesday as the "Beast from the East" brought chaos to the country's infrastructure.

The cold snap, which has chilled much of Europe, left Britain blanketed in snow, forcing hundreds of schools to close and leaving the country's transport services and motorists facing severe delays.

Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge as heavy snowfall hits London.

The freezing winds swept across Europe from Siberia.

Rail companies have warned customers that their trains could be delayed while several services across the country were canceled.

London's Heathrow Airport tweeted that it did not expect significant disruptions.

Snow blows off a bus as commuters cross London Bridge after snow hit London overnight.

