London (CNN) Prince Harry's bride-to-be Meghan Markle has said she will "hit the ground running" in her work to empower girls and women in the UK.

Her appearance at the Make a Difference Together forum in London on Wednesday marks the first time Markle has appeared in public representing the Royal Foundation , which was launched in 2011 by Prince William and his younger brother Harry.

It is also the first time the four young royals -- William and his wife, Catherine, and Harry and Markle -- have spoken publicly together.

Referring to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, Markle said there was "no better time" to "shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them, men included."

For Markle, the goal is not to help "women find their voices" but to empower women to use the voices they already have and to encourage people to listen to them.

Read More