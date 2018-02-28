(CNN) Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is offering a reward of 1 million euros ($1.2 million US) for information about the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak.

They were shot at Kuciak's apartment in Velka Maca in western Slovakia sometime between Thursday and Sunday, police said.

Investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, 27, was found shot dead Monday.

The government of Slovakia announced the reward Monday in a statement on its website , saying the money would go to anyone providing "relevant information leading to the capture, criminal charges and conviction of the perpetrators of the murder."

Kuciak reported on tax evasion and fraud among Slovak businesses, including people connected to the country's governing party, Smer.