World's first plastic-free supermarket aisle debuts

(CNN) The world's first plastic-free supermarket aisle was unveiled in Amsterdam today as pressure to curb the world's plastic binge and its devastating impact on the planet continues to grow.

With nearly 700 plastic-free goods to select from at one of the branches of Ekoplaza, a Dutch supermarket chain, the aisle gives shoppers the opportunity to buy their groceries in "new compostable bio-materials as well as traditional materials" such as glass, metal and cardboard.

Sian Sutherland, co-founder of the environmental campaign group A Plastic Planet , which advocates for a plastic-free aisle in every supermarket, says the aisle is "a symbol of what the future of food retailing will be" and hopes it has a knock-on effect.

Sutherland says she recognizes that transitioning from plastic to other materials requires a monumental shift from big retailers, but that not acknowledging the need for change is no longer acceptable.

"We totally understand what we're asking for is highly inconvenient -- it's difficult," she says. "However, it's indefensible for us to continue to wrap up our perishable food and drink in this indestructible material of plastic. So everybody knows now that progress has to be made."