'The Looming Tower' builds on Hulu's big year with 9/11 tale

After its breakthrough with "The Handmaid's Tale," Hulu still has a way to go in proving that it's a regular big-league player. The streamer takes a step in that direction with "The Looming Tower," a crisp adaptation of Lawrence Wright's book about crippling pre-Sept. 11 bureaucracy, and less so with "Hard Sun," a British thriller that dawns close on its heels.

Distinguished from the get-go by its topnotch cast, "The Looming Tower" includes episodes directed by documentarian Alex Gibney, which perhaps helps explain the raw, verite style that it brings to tackling the intramural squabbling between Clinton-era intelligence agencies.

From a law-enforcement perspective, this 10-part look at missed opportunities is less a whodunit than a "Why didn't?," in terms of officials who saw the mounting threat but were unable to stop it from reaching US shores.

Jeff Daniels stars as John O'Neill, leader of the counter-terrorist I-49 Squad, who is intent on stopping Al-Qaeda. Toward that end he dispatches agent Ali Soufan (Tahar Rahim) on a mission to London, where his local contact dismisses Osama bin Laden and his followers as criminals who should be dealt with as such.

"You're underestimating them," Soufan says.

