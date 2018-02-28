Will the Spice Girls perform at the royal wedding?

Breaking News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:12 AM ET, Wed February 28, 2018

The musical "Viva Forever," which was based on their songs, closed in June 2013. What else have the Spice Girls been up to since their heyday in the '90s?
Spice Girls: Where are they now?The musical "Viva Forever," which was based on their songs, closed in June 2013. What else have the Spice Girls been up to since their heyday in the '90s?
The group reunited to perform at the closing ceremony for the 2012 Summer Olympics.
Group reunionThe group reunited to perform at the closing ceremony for the 2012 Summer Olympics.
The artist formerly known as Posh Spice scored big by marrying hunky soccer player David Beckham, with whom she has four children. She has also made a name for herself as a fashion designer and stayed visible in Hollywood with appearances on shows like "Project Runway" and "American Idol."
Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice)The artist formerly known as Posh Spice scored big by marrying hunky soccer player David Beckham, with whom she has four children. She has also made a name for herself as a fashion designer and stayed visible in Hollywood with appearances on shows like "Project Runway" and "American Idol."
Brown has also remained in the limelight despite keeping busy with three children (one of whom was fathered by actor Eddie Murphy) with acting roles. In 2007, she came in second place on "Dancing With the Stars." In the past few years she has served as a judge "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."
Melanie Brown (Mel B./Scary Spice)Brown has also remained in the limelight despite keeping busy with three children (one of whom was fathered by actor Eddie Murphy) with acting roles. In 2007, she came in second place on "Dancing With the Stars." In the past few years she has served as a judge "America's Got Talent" and "The X Factor."
Baby Bunton now has babies of her own. The mother of two is engaged to British singer-turned-professional chef Jade Jones and was the face of UNICEF's Mother's Day campaign to end child malnutrition. She's also a DJ on Heart Radio.
Emma Bunton (Baby Spice)Baby Bunton now has babies of her own. The mother of two is engaged to British singer-turned-professional chef Jade Jones and was the face of UNICEF's Mother's Day campaign to end child malnutrition. She's also a DJ on Heart Radio.
Halliwell is the mother of one daughter and has popped up occasionally as a judge on the British version of "The X Factor" and "Australia's Got Talent." In May 2015 she married Red Bull's Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.
Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)Halliwell is the mother of one daughter and has popped up occasionally as a judge on the British version of "The X Factor" and "Australia's Got Talent." In May 2015 she married Red Bull's Formula 1 boss Christian Horner.
Chisholm has continued to make music, releasing several albums over the years. Her latest, "Stages," was released in September 2013 and included a duet with Bunton. Chisholm split with her boyfriend of 10 years, Thomas Starr, who is the father of her daughter, Scarlet. She showed off a new look on her Instagram account in 2015.
Melanie Chisholm (Mel C./Sporty Spice)Chisholm has continued to make music, releasing several albums over the years. Her latest, "Stages," was released in September 2013 and included a duet with Bunton. Chisholm split with her boyfriend of 10 years, Thomas Starr, who is the father of her daughter, Scarlet. She showed off a new look on her Instagram account in 2015.
Story highlights

  • Mel B. appeared on "The Real"
  • She said the Spice Girls have been invited to the royal wedding

(CNN)Tell us what you want, what you really, really want, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Spice Girls member Mel B appeared on the daytime talk show "The Real" Tuesday and sparked speculation that the group would be performing at the upcoming royal wedding in May.
The hubbub began when co-host Loni Love asked Mel B if she knew anyone who would be attending.
    "I'm going," Mel B said quietly.
    The audience cheered as the co-hosts of the show exclaimed at the news.
    Things got really hectic when Love asked if the Spice Girls would be performing.
    "I swear I'm just like..." Mel B started, before Love jumped in and said, "Yes, they are performing! Yes!"
    "I need to go," Mel B said after throwing into the air the papers she was holding. "You're going to get me fired! I'm going to be fired!"
    She then tried to backtrack.
    "Let's not talk about it anymore," Scary Spice said. "Let's pretend that I never said that."
    Fans were already buzzing about the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion after a group photo was published of the members having lunch together at Geri Halliwell Horner's house recently.

    Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower

    A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

    Mel B told the women of "The Real" it was the first time in years that all five members had been together.
    She said their former manager, Simon Fuller, also joined them.
    The picture wasn't even supposed to go public, Mel B said.
    "First of all, none of us were meant to post that picture," she said. "We all just took pictures, you know like, candidly. So when I saw Victoria post the picture, I was like, 'Noooo!' I didn't get the lighting right, my makeup wasn't on."