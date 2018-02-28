Will the Spice Girls perform at the royal wedding?

Story highlights Mel B. appeared on "The Real"

She said the Spice Girls have been invited to the royal wedding

(CNN) Tell us what you want, what you really, really want, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Spice Girls member Mel B appeared on the daytime talk show "The Real" Tuesday and sparked speculation that the group would be performing at the upcoming royal wedding in May.

The hubbub began when co-host Loni Love asked Mel B if she knew anyone who would be attending.

"I'm going," Mel B said quietly.

The audience cheered as the co-hosts of the show exclaimed at the news.

